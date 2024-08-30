Agatha All Along TV trailer hypes up the Witches’ Road

As you get yourselves prepared to see the Agatha All Along premiere on Disney+ next month, Marvel is keeping the promo going.

So what does that mean now? Well, the streaming service has released a new trailer (watch here) specifically for TV viewers that hypes up a number of different things, whether it be the Witches’ Road, Agatha’s quest to return to her old ways, and a number of new faces at the same time. There is SO much to be intrigued about just on the basis of what we’re seeing.

Now, we have to talk about the following: Is this show going to be the desperate shot in the arm that Disney+ needs? Not all of their recent shows have been runaway critical or commercial successes, but we do like that this one is giving off such dark and sinister vibes. It is perfect for a release leading up to Halloween, but the following still needs to be raised: Is it as creepy as it needs to be? We know that Marvel is not interested in bringing all of their material into R-rated fare, and Agatha All Along ultimately does not need to get there. However, at the same time it would benefit the show greatly in the event that they do decide to at least lean in to witchcraft and everything else that they can to make the title part stand out.

While this new promo may not give away a ton about the story, it does offer you plenty of Kathryn Hahn and, beyond just that, Joe Locke and Aubrey Plaza. At this point, we would argue that these three are really what the show has going for it above just about anything else.

