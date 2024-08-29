Claim to Fame season 3: Adam is Michael Bolton’s nephew!

Entering the Claim to Fame season 3 finale, it was pretty easy to say that Adam could end up being the favorite. How could he not? Despite being targeted for the vast majority of the season, he managed to avoid people realizing who he was.

As a matter of fact, entering the finale the most obvious guess was that he was revealed to be related to Bret Michaels. That did not turn out to be the case here. He tried his best to fend off pretty much everyone in the final challenge of the season, but ended up splitting his head open in the process. (Of course, none of this would have happened had the other contestants wanted to help him — which they did not based on his game most of the season. Still, nobody knew he’d bust his head open — you can’t blame them for that.)

So, what he able to keep his identity under wraps for all of the finale? Well, the good news is that he was given an opportunity to keep competing despite having a massive head-wrap on for the rest of the challenge. The bad news was that Adam ruined his entire position in the finale by saying “When a Man Loves a Woman” out loud — why did he do that? Were his head staples still impacting him?

