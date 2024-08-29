Claim to Fame season 3: Mackenzie is Trace Adkins’ daughter!

Heading into the Claim to Fame season 3 finale, we knew we’d have a good chance to get confirmation on Mackenzie and Trace Adkins.

After all, it’s been clear for a little while that she is the daughter of the country singer! Without looking up any information here, a lot can be done just from a natural process of elimination. There are not a lot of super-tall country singers and while the Blake Shelton guess was thrown out there, it doesn’t line up with the fact that he only kids he has are stepsons with Gwen Stefani. Everything lined up for Mackenzie.

Unfortunately for her, Adam figured out at the start of the finale that she was related to him — yet, at the same time, that didn’t mean he would be able to identify her. This competition does have a lot of strategy to it! She tried to utilize some of this by diverting Adam’s attention to Toby Keith, but he didn’t believe it. He still knew it was Trace Adkins.

With that, Adam decided in the first Guess-Off that he was going to guess Mackenzie, and he was 100% right with it being Trace Adkins. He struggled with getting the name right in advance, but he did and she was sent out. She played a good game and yet, in the end his knowledge of country music paid off.

After Mackenzie was eliminated, we did see a message from Trace, who made it clear that he was proud she was his daughter. She did a good job for most of the season, especially when it comes to hiding that she was related to anyone within the country music world. She doesn’t have anything to be embarrassed about when it comes to her overall performance.

Related – Is there going to be a Claim to Fame season 4 coming down the road to ABC?

When did you figure out the truth about Mackenzie on Claim to Fame season 3?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are some other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







