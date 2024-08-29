Claim to Fame season 3 finale: Who won: Hud, Adam, Mackenzie?

Who won Claim to Fame season 3? Entering tonight’s big finale, we knew that Hud, Adam, and Mackenzie were squaring off for the title.

So, who ended up actually emerging as the winner? Well, entering the finale, we honestly thought that Adam was the favorite despite being the target for most of the season. The clues about Hud were so obvious over the past couple of weeks, and early on in the finale, Adam figured out that Mackenzie was related to Trace Adkins — something that we’d figured out a little while ago. There aren’t too many 6’6” country singers out there! (By the way, more so than any individual winner, we were rooting here for us to have a good time.)

Of course, the Claim to Fame finale is all about strategy just as much as it is actually knowing who people are. It’s all about studying your competition and knowing a lot about your fellow players.

