Slow Horses season 4 spoilers: What is Standish’s new move?

As we prepare to see Slow Horses season 4 premiere on Apple TV+, of course there are so many storylines we are left to wonder about. Take, for example, the state of one Catherine Standish.

After all, consider that at the end of season 3, she made it clear that she was moving forward — and moving away from Slough House. Is she going to be leaving? The one thing we know is that the character will be back in some capacity. However, at the same time there are reasons for questions and/or confusion at the moment. After all, the character is not a part of some of the previews that have been put out there!

Speaking per the Radio Times heading into the season, here is some of what Saskia Reeves noted about her character’s story moving forward:

“Oh, I’d love to tell you all about it, but I’m not going to be able to because I don’t want to spoil it for the viewers. But yes, she’s at home – doing what, we don’t know.

“Her plans don’t quite go in the direction that she thought they might, or her impact of walking out didn’t quite have the weight that she thought it might … I think there’s a detail where Lamb won’t sign the resignation papers. Nothing happens with these people clearly and definitely, it always goes a little bit grey and wishy washy. So this decision to leave suddenly becomes all sort of murky, and it’s not quite happening the way she was imagining it. That’s all I could say at this point.”

Are we worried for Standish’s fate this season? A million percent, and for many different reasons. We know that a major character is supposedly going to die this season, and we’re sure the Slow Horses team wants to do that while also keeping a few key cogs of Slough House in place. Standish could very well be that person to go, though we hope not! We love her…

What do you most want to see from Standish moving into Slow Horses season 4?

