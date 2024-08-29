The Righteous Gemstones season 4: A Walton Goggins tease

We recognize that we could be waiting for a good while here to be seeing The Righteous Gemstones season 4 premiere on HBO. Nonetheless, there are still reasons for excitement aplenty along the way! That means another chance to see Walton Goggins back as Baby Billy — of course of Baby Billy’s Bible Bonkers fame.

Now, this is one of the best characters in the entire ensemble, and we’re honestly just glad to see that Walton still had the time to come back. Consider what he’s working on right now! Not only did he recently wrap up his work over on The White Lotus season 3, but he could be starting back soon on Fallout, which has already netted him an Emmy nomination for his role as The Ghoul.

If you head over to a post on Instagram, you can see what Goggins has done to prepare for the part this time around! If only this gave us a better sense of what the story was going to be, it’d be even easier to be excited!

Luckily, it does feel as though one thing can be said here with a certain measure of confidence: The fourth season is going to be every bit as absurd as the first three. We have seen on multiple occasions already that The Righteous Gemstones have done a fantastic job of spoofing the entire world of televangelists, and that’s probably not something that they will temper at this point.

Instead, the biggest question we have is just how much longer the Danny McBride series is going to last. Many of his other series have often left before they really had to, as he tends to like to leave his audiences wanting more. We have a hard time imagining that things are going to be different at all this time around.

