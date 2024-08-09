The Righteous Gemstones season 4 premiere date: News soon?

What is going to be coming up on The Righteous Gemstones season 4? Of course, we are 100% confident that we’re going to have a great time. This is one of the funnier shows on all television and it is still crazy that it does not have an even bigger audience.

So is there some more premiere-date news in the near future on the show? We’d love that and yet, it also seems like a lot of patience is going to be required here! There is, after all, no indication that some sort of announcement here is imminent.

If there is at least something to be excited about at present, it is knowing that Walton Goggins is back! He confirmed as much in a new post on Instagram:

I done checked into a new Hotel. Baby is Back.

This is, of course, a reference to him appearing on the upcoming third season of The White Lotus, which recently wrapped filming. We’re honestly just glad that he found the time to return to The Righteous Gemstones, since we also know that he’s got another season of Fallout coming. That is without even getting into a possible return to Justified based on how the end of City Primeval went.

When can you realistically expect season 4?

At this point, our hope is that it comes back within the first half of 2025 — but as is often the case with Danny McBride shows, it takes however long it takes. He is one of those few creators out there who has the leeway to take however long he needs to in order to make a lot of his projects perfect. That’s what happens when you have as many hits as he does for a singular project.

For now, let’s just cross our fingers that within the next several months, there’s going to be something more when it comes to an official announcement.

What do you most want to see moving into The Righteous Gemstones season 4 on HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are some other updates ahead.

