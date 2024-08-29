Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2: Isildur’s romance

Is love in the air for Isildur moving into Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2? We know that in this world, there is not much time for it. However, that also doesn’t negate anything! There is always a chance that something could spawn from an unexpected place and personally, we do think that it adds a little bit of variety into some of the proceedings.

So how does this love story between Isildur and new character Estrid (Nia Towle) work? Well, it may come about by happenstance, and from there, it may also end up leading to a number of surprises, as well.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about this particular arc, here is what actor Maxim Baldry had to say about his character:

“He falls in love for the first time, but she may not be exactly who he thinks she is … It taps into these very Tolkien themes about love. It’s not just about attraction. I think it’s also about finding a deep-rooted connection between two people who have lost so much.”

Now, just because Estrid is hiding something, it does not necessarily mean that she is evil. There is still a chance for a twist here where she is operating with a specific agenda that requires her to conceal things.

We do tend to think in general that over the course of the next season, there should be more of a concentrated effort here to ensure that a lot of people in Middle-earth come together in order to fight a pretty darn critical cause: Working to stop Sauron at just about every cost. After all, how can you not?

Luckily, we are going to get answers to all of this in a matter of hours — the series is just about back!

