Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2: Celeborn talk

We recognize that moving into Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 over on Prime Video, there are several subjects worth discussing. To us, one of the big ones has to be the whereabouts of Celeborn, a.k.a. Galadriel’s husband and someone who has yet to appear on the show.

As far as we can tell, this is a character who is currently a part of a great conflict. However, Galadriel has her own tasks that she needs to face, with the arrival of Sauron being a huge component to her story. This is going to be first and foremost on her mind as war rises in Middle-earth.

Speaking to Dexerto, Morfydd Clark had the following to say about her character’s emotional state, and if she is hoping to see a reunion at some point down the road:

“Well, we know Celeborn is out there … We can tell Galadriel is feeling a lot of pain for not being with Celeborn, and that this was a terrible loss to her, and I hope that they shall be reunited.”

Now, it is our sentiment at the moment that we’re going to see a far deeper exploration into what Sauron really wants this season, plus also some further flashbacks to earlier conflicts. Galadriel will still be very much involved, but we imagine that from the get-go, her story this time around is going to look and feel quite different. We hope that we’re going to have a chance to see her interact with some other core characters, especially since there are so many different storylines that remain disconnected at this point.

Hopefully, over the next few days, the episodes ahead are going to set the table for what all is ahead.

