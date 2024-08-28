FROM season 3: Will this be the breakthrough year on MGM+?

As we prepare to see the premiere of FROM season 3 over on MGM+ next month, there is so much great stuff to be excited for! This show has been an underrated gems for years, one that has shown an ability to freak you out and also make you think.

What’s going on within this community? Let’s just say that there are theories aplenty, whether it be that Boyd in the other residents are in purgatory — or, that they are all test subjects in some sort of terrible experiment. There are a lot of ideas bouncing around and of course, we do think there’s a good chance some answers could come soon. However, at the same time we’re not super-eager to get them immediately. Why would we? The journey right now is a big part of the fun!

What we can say is that the series is currently still picking up viewership ahead of the season 3 premiere, which bodes great for its long-term future! In a post on Twitter, star Harold Perrineau showed some data that highlighted the series’ appearance in multiple top ten lists. One of the things that is benefiting FROM right now is that MGM+ has worked to make season 1 available on Prime Video, and has also done its best to highlight it in some other places.

Now, let’s just go ahead and hope that this all translates to strong season 3 viewership, and then an early season 4 renewal! This has long been a word-of-mouth show at a programming destination not a ton of mainstream viewers are aware of. This is an opportunity for all of this to change; fingers crossed that it actually does.

What do you most want to see moving into FROM season 3?

