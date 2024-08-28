Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 3: First details!

Now, it is true that Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 3 is not airing for almost another two weeks, but why not set it up now?

After all, for those of you wondering how the movie is going to tie into the story moving forward, let’s just say the show is going to get creative. If you saw the season 4 trailer, then you know that Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, and Eva Longoria are going to try and study the trio at some point to learn more about them — they have to play the parts well, right? A part of this, as it turns out, may just be them working even harder to get into character. Also, we imagine there may be some allure that comes with wanting to be tied to solving a case.

Below, you can see the full Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 3 synopsis for more insight on what lies ahead:

Charles, Oliver & Mabel begrudgingly pair off with new investigators… actors Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis & Eva Longoria.

It certainly feels at least like this episode is going to be plenty of fun — while these actors are obviously not going to be well-versed in figuring out how to solve crimes, they should have perspective and experience that could be interesting. For Charles in particular, solving Sazz’s death could be incredibly difficult. Just remember for a moment here that he’s so close to the cast and because of that, he may really struggle when it comes to being able to see the forest through the trees.

We also do wonder this: Did any of the actors know Sazz? She did have such a long and important career…

