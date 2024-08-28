America’s Got Talent: The Reklaws sings ‘Love Live the Night’

We knew entering America’s Got Talent tonight that The Reklaws were going to have a chance to hit the stage — and with an upbeat song this time!

Before we go further into this article, let’s just say that we appreciate how the two described themselves in the intro package. The two made it clear that they have been at this for a long time, but have not quite broken through. They aren’t acting like they are newbies to the industry, and the music video for the song they performed tonight in “Long Live the Night” already has nearly 2 million views on YouTube. They may be able to make a living doing this already, but they are not mainstream artists by any means.

We’ll be honest — this was a fantastic performance for the two. We recognize that ballads are in a lot of ways easier for a show like this, but they were able to imbue this with a lot of energy and personality. We actually think that this could be a song that ends the concert, unlike what Simon Cowell said. It may not be the most original piece ever composed lyrically, but it was fun and it allowed people to see more of them beyond just an emotional story involving their mom.

Now, the big decision comes down to America. Personally, we actually think that they are going to vote the duo into at least the top half of tonight’s performers, especially since 1) they have a fan base and 2) this is the sort of music that a lot of people in the country traditionally love. Let’s just hope that they can continue to live up to what we’ve seen from them over the first two performances now. If they make it to the finale, that basically guarantees a couple more opportunities.

