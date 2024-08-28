The Bachelorette episode 9: Jonathon eliminated by Jenn Tran

Heading into The Bachelorette episode 9 (including The Men Tell All), we knew that Jenn Tran had to eliminate somebody at the final three. However, was it really going to be Devin?

Well, we know that the show was trying to make a lot of drama out of whether or not he was going to leave. However, that wasn’t it. Love the guy or hate him, but he actually was right to vocalize his insecurities, especially since she had told Marcus she loved him earlier on and he just didn’t see it. What was surprising mature about this whole exchange was that Jenn was able to recognize her own mistakes and give him the reassurance that he needed. This wasn’t a situation where either person was wrong or bad; this was just a conversation between two adults who are trying to figure out their relationship.

So with the Devin situation out of the way here, let’s go ahead and get to the inevitable Rose Ceremony elimination of Jonathon, who came across as a nice guy but never a major contender. It’s felt for weeks that Devin and Marcus was probably going to be the final two.

While Jonathon’s elimination was very much expected for us as a viewer, it certainly had to be more of a shock for him in the moment. You are a part of the show for so long and by virtue of that, obviously you want to stick around and make it all the way to the end! The feelings that you have here are real and by virtue of that, it makes the final farewell all the more raw and difficult.

Of course, we do still think there’s a good chance that we’re going to see Jonathon on Paraidse down the road.

Related – What can you expect entering the finale for The Bachelorette?

What did you think about the elimination at the end of The Bachelorette episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







