The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 filming begins in Spain

Even though The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 has yet to premiere on AMC, there is already great news ahead about season 3!

In a statement today per Collider, the network confirmed that production has officially started for the next batch of episodes, which are being shot in Spain. There will be an evolution of the story between season 2 and season 3, as Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride will remain the stars. As for who else surrounds them, that remains to be seen. We know that Isabelle and Laurent are going to be a part of the second season but beyond that? A lot does still remain unclear.

In a statement about the start of season 3 production, here is what showrunner David Zabel had to say:

“As we look forward to the show’s return for season two, we’re excited to be back on set with Norman, Melissa and this great cast, alongside a fantastic local crew in Spain, whose expertise and creative vision are pivotal in bringing these landscapes to life and adding a new culturally rich dimension to the series. We’re excited for fans to witness the reunion of these two beloved characters in season two and to continue crafting the next chapter in the ‘Caryl’ journey here in Spain.”

AMC has released a season 3 synopsis — unfortunately, it does not exactly share much when it comes to plot details:

“Season three follows Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier as they continue their journey to somehow return home and to the ones they love. As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse.”

The only thing that we can count on right now is that there will be new forms of zombies we haven’t seen before. That feels like a given!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

