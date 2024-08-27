Acapulco season 4 premiere date hopes after renewal news

For those of you who were hoping to see the laughs still going strong for Acapulco over at Apple TV+, we come bearing great news! The comedy is coming back for another season, meaning that there is no reason to be concerned about the long-term future.

Even though this series may not be as big of a hit viewership-wise as a Ted Lasso or a Presumed Innocent, this is a series that has carved out an audience over a lengthy period of time. By virtue of that, we do think there’s a good chance that it can continue to find people and spread via word-of-mouth.

In a statement, here is some of what star / executive producer Eugenio Derbez had to say about the show coming back:

“Having Apple order a fourth season of ‘Acapulco’ is beyond thrilling … I’m incredibly grateful to our amazing partners, the talented cast and crew, and especially to the audience, whose love and support have made this journey possible. It’s rare for shows centered on Latino stories to make it this far, and that makes this milestone even more meaningful. Representation matters, and continuing to share these vibrant stories on a global stage is something Ben Odell and I are deeply proud of. Thank you for helping us break barriers and celebrate our culture. We can’t wait to dive back into Las Colinas for more fun, laughter, and heart with all of you!”

Meanwhile, creator and executive producer Austin Winsberg, plus showrunner and executive producer Sam Laybourne, added the following:

“We are so thankful to Apple and all our partners at Lionsgate for giving us the privilege to do another season of this hopeful, heartfelt, delightful show … Getting to a fourth season only happens when a show has an incredible team of actors, crew members and producers. We couldn’t be more excited to get back to Las Colinas and collaborate again with such a talented, hard working and kind group of people.”

Hopefully, there will be a chance to see new episodes at some point in 2025. Stay tuned!

