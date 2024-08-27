Only Murders in the Building season 4: EP on Scott Bakula cameo

There were a lot of big names within the Only Murders in the Building season 4 premiere, but there was also one a lot of people did not see coming. Scott Bakula turned up! We know that he had been a joke before on the show in the past, but seeing him in the flesh is something different.

Now, we knew going into the season that showrunner John Hoffman has a relationship with the actor; with that in mind, it wasn’t a huge surprise he turned up. However, it was nice to see that it was kept secret leading up to the premiere!

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, here is some of what the executive producer had to say:

“I saw Scott in a fantastic musical [The Connector] in New York that he was doing right before he came to shoot with us this season … I had a nice chat with him about all of this, and he was so game. He was like, ‘I’m so excited to be a part of it, even in this small way,’ which was basically all we could get with him [for Season 4]. The real coup is that there are a couple of surprises we’ve withheld this season — he’s one, right at the top — and he happily agreed not to talk about it until Episode 1 airs.”

So if that is really it for Bakula this season, does that mean that he’s officially off the suspect list? In theory, it may be easy to say that. However, at the same time we know that if there is a big surprise later on, why wouldn’t Hoffman keep a secret or two now? We’re mostly just excited to see what some of the other surprises here, given that there are clearly a few other things that have been left buried for the time being.

