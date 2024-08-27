Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Misfits and eviction plans (day 43)

We have entered day 43 of Big Brother 26, so just how crazy are things compared to what we saw the day before? Monday was nuts, in between Angela going on the block, Tucker getting his feelings hurt, a confrontation, some scrambling, and Tucker and Rubina kissing for some reason for everyone to see.

Now, things have quieted slightly, but there are a few bits of gametalk still taking place. Let’s dive into that a little bit more, shall we?

First and foremost, Tucker has calmed down considerably over the course of the past 24 hours and now, he’s not talking about leaving the game anymore. He also seems pretty likely to stay. The plan, per most accounts, is that Makensy will be evicted over Angela — even though Angela did throw out Tucker’s name. Angela is such a loose cannon that it’s hard for anyone to trust her moving forward, so she may just stick around as a persona non grata. She has won more than Makensy has, so maybe that does make her slightly more of a threat.

Meanwhile, Tucker still seems to be okay in the event things go crazy, even if Chelsie pushed hard the idea of evicting him to Cam, who may actually want to keep him a little while longer. She thinks that a lot of people just don’t want to discuss the idea until he is actually vulnerable and can be evicted.

For the record, T’kor still has an insane amount of trust in Chelsie, despite Chelsie being threatened by the T’kor / Rubina / Kimo trio. That trio, plus Quinn, also has a group now seemingly called “The Misfits.” (We still don’t think anyone is going to be trusting Quinn long-term, but this is where things stand at present.)

