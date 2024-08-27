Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Tucker vs. Angela (day 42)

As day 42 starts to wind down within the Big Brother 26 house, we at least got a good (albeit brief) confrontation that was bubbling most of the day. We knew that Tucker was angry at Angela, but it’s really to the point where he doesn’t want to be around her or talk to her.

The two spoke briefly earlier tonight, and he even left after a super-short span of time, making it clear that he doesn’t want to talk to her and that he feels really betrayed and hurt. She tried to claim that she’s not upset at him, which is hilarious since he is the one with a reason to be upset! Sure, this is a game, and it is probably better to not harbor any ill will long-term. The problem that Angela had here is that she decide to declare she wanted Tucker out to a group that included Makensy and Quinn, who both have their own personal reasons for wanting her out and have for weeks. She made a terrible strategic move at a bad time, and this may lead to her leaving the game.

Also, approaching Tucker tonight may also prove to be a fatal mistake since it has reinvigorated Tucker’s desire to play for at least a little while longer. He’s now motivated to try and get out Angela by winning the AI Arena, which he’s more than capable of doing (obviously).

After all the drama took place, we were then left to endure a lot of showmance drama about whether or not Tucker and Rubina really like each other, which they claim that they do. You probably know already that this is never our favorite content to write about, but there are strategic implications here. Romantic feelings aside, Rubina is a huge advocate for Tucker in the game, and that will help to ensure that Kimo and T’kor do not turn on him this week. If he also does have Cam and Joseph at his side alongside those two, he should be fine, even if he loses the AI Arena.

