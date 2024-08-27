Only Murders in the Building season 4 premiere: Where is Tobert?

We understand that coming out of the Only Murders in the Building season 4 premiere, there are a wide array of different stories to think about. Of course, at the center of everything is the big mystery surrounding what happened to Sazz. Yet, there are also some other question marks bubbling underneath the surface.

What is a big one to us: What is the show looking to do with Tobert now? After being such a huge part of the third season, Jesse Williams was completely MIA over the course of the premiere — even with the character seemingly somewhere out there in Los Angeles.

If you do have a lot of questions, this is where we have to come bearing some of the bad news: Williams will not be a part of the season. The Grey’s Anatomy alum confirmed weeks ago that he is not a part of the show anymore. It may mean that he is barely mentioned this season in general, so we have to prepare for a really abrupt ending to that relationship with him and Mabel.

Maybe to some out there, this will be disappointing. However, at the same time we’re not sure that Selena Gomez’s character really needs another love interest after having different ones the past few seasons. For us personally, we think it’d be better if she simply works on herself given that she does not have a permanent residence — let alone much in the way of a real job. Maybe the life rights to the movie will help set her up for a while?

Ultimately, we’ll just have to wait and see if there is some sort of update that comes on this — in the interim, it is pretty clear that Only Murders in the Building has a lot of other guest stars to attend to.

