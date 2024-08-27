The Bachelorette episode 9 spoilers: ‘Apologies’ at Men Tell All

The Bachelorette episode 9 is coming tonight and for those who are not aware, this is the Men Tell All … but also something more. This is also our opportunity to learn more about what happened following the arrival of Devin to Jenn’s room in Hawaii.

Is he really going to leave? We do think that there is a small chance of that — but honestly, we doubt it. He doesn’t want to go! his main concern is that Jenn doesn’t feel the same way about him and if she can reassure him, it will be fine. He honestly understand where he’s coming from in some ways, especially seeing her with Marcus and then comparing it to how she is with him.

Below, the synopsis for The Bachelorette episode 9 does not necessarily give a ton away; yet, at the same time, it does at least offer a sense of how the Men Tell All is going to fare:

It’s a night full of confrontations, apologies and emotions as Jenn reunites with the men sent home this season. For the first time since filming, Jenn’s former flames come together to address some of the season’s most memorable moments and controversies. Then, Jenn herself takes the hot seat to answer some burning questions. Meanwhile, Devin arrives at Jenn’s hotel seeking clarity about her feelings as she faces the difficult decision of sending one man home with the prospect of an engagement looming.

We certainly think that Sam M. is going to be front and center for a good center of the special, mostly because he was involved in SO much drama. Is he going to own up to some of it, or simply cause more problems for himself? Will he go after the edit? There are so many questions and, for now, few answers.

