Somebody Somewhere season 3 premiere date revealed by HBO

If you have been hoping to see Somebody Somewhere season 3 on HBO this year, we do come bearing good news! Alas, it also comes with a catch.

Let’s start off, though, with the positive side of the coin, since we don’t want to be too aggressively negative right away. The next batch of episodes for the Bridget Everett series is coming starting on Sunday, October 27 at 10:30 p.m. Eastern time. Unfortunately, the bad news is that it will also be the last. Given that this show was always a little bit under the radar, we shouldn’t be too shocked that this is the end. However, at the same time there was a timelessness to the first two seasons, and this unique slice of Kansas stands out amidst the broader TV mold.

While the first Somebody Somewhere season 3 teaser (watch here) may not give too much away, at the same time it serves as a reminder of the series’ style and tone. For a little more news in a general sense, you can see the full logline below:

From Mighty Mint, Duplass Brothers Productions, and executive producers Bridget Everett, Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen, the series follows Sam (Everett), a true Kansan on the surface, but, beneath it all, struggling to fit the hometown mold. Grappling with loss and acceptance, singing is Sam’s saving grace and leads her on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders who don’t fit in but don’t give up, showing that finding your people, and finding your voice, is possible. Anywhere. Somewhere. In season three, we see growth against all odds.

Absolutely this show is designed to make you laugh, which shouldn’t be shock given that it is technically a comedy. However, at the same time you’re meant to feel a lot of other emotions as well. The combination of things here is a part of what makes it so great.

What are you most interested in seeing with Somebody Somewhere season 3 at HBO?

Are you sad the end is just about here? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more.

