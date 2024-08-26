Law & Order season 24 casts The Blacklist alum Ryan Eggold

Just in case you wanted more reasons for excitement entering Law & Order season 24, we have them within.

According to a new report from TVLine, The Blacklist and New Amsterdam alum Ryan Eggold is going to appear in at least one season 24 episode of the series as Matt Riley, the brother of Reid Scott’s character of Vincent Riley. Given how little time the show tends to give the personal lives of some of these characters, we are coming into this story with the assumption that this will be linked somehow to a case.

If this is not enough for you, note that Mariska Hargitay is going to be appearing on Law & Order at some point this fall as Olivia Benson, continuing to allow this universe to have some crossovers. (We certainly would like her to join Christopher Meloni at some point on Organized Crime, but things are a little bit different with that show moving to Peacock.) Meanwhile, you are also going to be seeing Elizabeth Marvel reprise her SVU role of Defense Attorney Rita Calhoun.

In general, we do tend to think that with season 24 having a larger episode count, it is going to open the door for more exciting storylines and guest stars. After all, if you are an actor based in New York, isn’t doing this show at least once a rite of passage? We know that a lot of people end up doing it multiple times, with them sometimes playing unique characters in each stint. That is a part of the fun that comes with this unique world, as the franchise has lasted for so long there is a little bit more flexibility here than there probably would be otherwise.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

