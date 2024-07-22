Law & Order season 24: The Affair alum Maura Tierney joins!

As we prepare for the launch of Law & Order season 24 this fall, we are pleased to note another familiar face has officially come on board!

According to a report from TVLine, ER and The Affair alum Maura Tierney is going to be coming on board the long-running NBC crime drama, where all evidence seems to suggest that she will be a new Lieutenant. You could view her character as a de-facto replacement for Camryn Manheim, who exited surprisingly at the end of season 23.

The casting of Tierney continues a trend that we have seen for most of the series since its return to NBC, one where producers have tried to stack the cast with a number of established performers with established audiences. Take casting Hugh Dancy from the jump, or bringing in Scandal alum Tony Goldwyn after the exit of Sam Waterston. There are going to be fans of Tierney who could be more excited to check the show out now, and we hope that this even elevates some of the stories that you end up seeing.

The premiere for Law & Order season 24 is going to be coming this fall and while there have been some changes to the cast over the past year, we do not see some sort of significant alteration coming in terms of the stories ahead. Why would there be all that much of a pressing need to do that? For the time being, we honestly don’t perceive it to be altogether necessary. The thing that is the most important, at least from our vantage point, is just that you find a way to continue telling stories that are pretty honest and unique. We know that can be hard to do so many seasons into its run.

Related – See more on the start of production for Law & Order: SVU

What do you most want to see moving into Law & Order season 24, and are you glad Maura Tierney has signed on?

Let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







