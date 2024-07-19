Law & Order: SVU season 26: Mariska Hargitay on start of filming

Law & Order: SVU season 26 is coming to NBC this fall, but we’re pleased to know that behind the scenes, good stuff is already happening!

In a recent post on Instagram, Mariska Hargitay herself confirmed that she and the cast are back working on the next chapter of the series. This was teased by Ice-T earlier on in the week and now, it is officially happening.

Is there a lot of information out there about the new season? No, but it does still feel like the focus will be the same as it has always been: Powerful stories that are about Benson and the team finding for victims. There could be familiar faces stopping by, and we are certainly hoping that Kelli Giddish drops by at some point. However, at the same time nothing is confirmed at the moment and a great deal of patience may still need to be required as we move through the next several weeks.

With the industry strikes from last year over, be prepared for an SVU season that is far more typical when it comes to the episode count, and of course that also means more opportunities for every single character to have their moment in the sun. That’s something that the show has always excelled at balancing when they have the opportunity to do so.

For those who have not heard as of yet…

You are going to be getting a chance to see the flagship Law & Order premiere prior to SVU. As for the future of Organized Crime, it has been confirmed already that you will have to watch it on Peacock moving forward. There is not a lot of confirmed information about it as of yet, so we will just have to wait and see what happens there.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

