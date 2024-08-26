Only Murders in the Building season 4 premiere: Final expectations

It has been an incredibly long wait, but in a matter of hours, the Only Murders in the Building season 4 premiere will have arrived. Are you ready for it?

The first episode is titled “Once Upon a Time in the West,” and heading it airing, the biggest thing to note is that you are going to be spending a lot of time out in Hollywood. This is where Charles, Oliver, and Mabel are going to learn more about the movie based seemingly about their podcast. Presumably, this is where they will also meet their on-screen counterparts played by Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, and Eva Longoria. Given all the promotion that has been done around this already, it should note come as much of a shock that the series wants to dive into this pretty quickly.

Now if you do want to learn more about what the larger story is going to be here, we simply suggest that you check out the premiere synopsis:

Charles, Oliver & Mabel are whisked to Los Angeles where a legendary film studio intends to adapt their podcast. However, Hollywood’s glitz is overshadowed by a stunning clue about Charles’ stunt double & friend Sazz Pataki.

Does this mean that the trio won’t know about Sazz’s death right away? It feels possible based on what we’ve seen in the premiere but at the same time, rather strange. Given that Jane Lynch’s character was shot in Charles’ apartment, how could he not know? Even if you were to say that he got the call to head out to Hollywood almost immediately, it still feels like he’d be heading up to his apartment to at least change and do some packing.

Hopefully, the premiere gives you some answers on this — and then also a hundred or so other things at the same time.

