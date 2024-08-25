Only Murders in the Building season 4 video: Charles’ compliments

As we do get ourselves prepared for Only Murders in the Building season 4, it is clear that there is SO much to be excited about. Where do we even start?

Well, obviously the murder-mystery around the death of Sazz Pataki is the thing that is generating the most conversation right now, but there are some other subjects that are exciting and/or interesting in their own right. Obviously, one of the big storylines for most of the season is going to be the movie that is made about Charles, Oliver, and Mabel, and absolutely we think that there is a ton of comedy that could be out there in regards to that.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a preview that showcases Eugene Levy as Charles trying to get a better sense as to how to play him … and this leads to Charles trying to milk him for compliments. This entire thing is abundantly silly and yet, isn’t that also what makes it so fun to watch? We tend to think so, at least.

One of the things we’re curious to see is how much these actors are going to be around as versions of themselves, basically doing whatever they can to shadow and understand the trio for the movie based on the podcast. Is it going to get so crazy that eventually, they will start to think that they can help with the case? Let’s just say that we would not be shocked in the least of that ends up happening. Meanwhile, we also wonder if they will have any real understanding at all of personal space.

