Is NCIS new tonight on CBS, August 26, 2024?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? We do think that it is a little bit of a foregone conclusion to say that we want more of the crime drama. It has already been more than three months since the series was on the air, and that is a long time to be without it! Then again, it also pales in comparison to the wait that we had between season 20 and season 21.

Now, we unfortunately do have to arrive at the bad news: There is no new episode of the series tonight, as the wait is continuing for still a month and a half. The plan remains to bring the show back on Monday, October 14, and we do at least think we’re going to be hearing more about it soon.

While we wait, we still recognize that the biggest question you have to think about pertains to the status of Katrina Law as Jessica Knight, given the fact that she departed the team at the end of last season. We also tend to think this mystery is accented further by the fact that we’ve yet to see Law on-set for the new season, which may be the function of a couple of things. There is a chance that the producers are intentionally hiding her return; or, it’s also just possible that she is gone for the first 2-3 episodes only to return soon after that. This would be a way for the series to show the impact of her exit, while still making it clear that this is not a departure necessarily meant to be permanent by any means.

Of course, on the other side of this you should absolutely be aware that there are more case-of-the-week plots coming. They are, after all, the bread and butter of this show!

Related – Get more coverage now on NCIS season 22, including one story you should be especially excited to see

What do you most want to see on NCIS season 22 when it arrives on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are more updates coming.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







