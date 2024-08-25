Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on Paramount Network, 8/25?

Is Yellowstone new tonight on Paramount Network? We know that there’s a real thirst to see more of the modern-day Western soon, especially knowing what we do about matters behind the scenes.

For now, here is some of what we can say. Much of the filming in Montana seems to be done, but that does not mean that everything is over! Based on some indications that are out there right now, we are going to be seeing at least some actors continuing to shoot in Texas. This continues until at least next month, when there is some footage being shot with Lainey Wilson.

Now, of course is where we do have to get the bad news out of the way: There is still nothing more coming tonight when it comes to Yellowstone. The plan remains to bring the series back on November 10 and when we get there, we imagine that there’s going to be a lot of emotional content. Just remember that the remainder of season 5 has to beg with a key decision made regarding John Dutton. We don’t think that you kill off Kevin Costner’s character because the actor is no longer available. However, it’s hard to really imagine another way to tell this story that makes sense. So much of it has been told from his point of view, so is he suddenly going to be off somewhere else?

Once that storyline is handled is when we do tend to think that the writers are going to start moving the story forward in some other directions — and of course, we’re excited to see what that looks like! It still remains unclear just how many episodes we’re going to get through the rest of the series, but it will be followed up by the spin-off The Madison.

