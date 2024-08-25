Hotel Portofino season 3 episode 6 (finale): ‘Masquerades’

As you get prepared to see Hotel Portofino season 3 episode 6 on PBS next week, there is of course one headline that stands out. This is the big finale! Whatever transpires here is going to be perhaps more important than anything that we’ve had a chance to see so far. Oh, and beyond that, it could also raise the stakes for a potential season 4, which has not necessarily been confirmed.

Still, amidst all of the drama here, there is a good chance here that you’re going to be the same sort of immersion and escapism that you’ve come to love over the years.

Below, you can see the full Hotel Portofino season 3 episode 6 synopsis with more as to what lies ahead:

As Marco evades the Blackshirts, Bella pursues a grant to support her budding business. Tensions escalate at Claudine’s party when Jack betrays Cecil, and a sudden and violent confrontation erupts, changing the course of events dramatically.

What should you be the most worried about? Well, to us it is the events in “Masquerades” that revolve mostly around the party, given that you’re going to have so many characters in a small space and with Jack and Cecil getting into it, how can you say how everyone else is going to react. Clearly, it feels like there is a lot of drama that will come as a result of this. Heck, there could even be a cliffhanger! While not every British show under the sun does this, we do think that it is still a smart way in order to ensure that viewers continue to watch you and be excited about your future. At least creatively, we certainly think that this is one of those shows that could go on for a rather long time.

