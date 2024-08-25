Sherwood season 2 episode 2 air date: What lies ahead?

Following the premiere today on BBC One, it does make sense to want to know more about Sherwood season 2 episode 2. When will it air and, beyond just that, what is the story going to be?

Well, let’s begin here by setting the stage for the hit drama itself, as we do tend to think that a lot of people may not be aware that it either exists or that it is back. One of the reasons for this is that there was a pretty long hiatus between seasons; that is certainly not something to ignore.

If you haven’t seen it, here is the season 2 logline:

The second series further explores the powerful themes that made the first so resonant to audiences across the UK. Set in the present day it introduces two new families that find themselves entangled with the Sparrows, entering a complex web of local gangs, old rivalries, revenge, and betrayal. Meanwhile, a newly appointed Sheriff of Nottingham is passionately fighting against a proposed new mine for the area, which brings the promise of much needed jobs and prosperity but also unwelcome reminders of the legacy that has mired the community for so long.

As for the schedule…

The next new episode of the series is poised to air tomorrow night. Airing installments on Sundays and Mondays is something that we’ve seen more and more of as of late, largely due to the fact that it helps to get viewers more hooked right away — and if you are the BBC, certainly you welcome that!

Meanwhile, the episode 2 synopsis below helps to set the stage for what you can expect to see here:

As the Sparrows are forced to join the Bransons on their revenge mission, they must act quickly to save the Bottomleys. Lisa receives evidence that shines a new light on the past.

