House of the Dragon season 4 renewal: When to expect it

For those who are unaware, House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal has already indicated that this is a four-season show. Whenever we get to that point, the story of Rhaenyra and so many other characters is going to conclude.

However, at the same time there are some other questions that are fair at this point to wonder — take, for example, when the series is going to actually going to get a season 4 renewal given that technically, it has not happened yet. Is finalizing this a priority for HBO at all at the moment? We certainly have to wonder…

At the moment, we do tend to think that this renewal is a foregone conclusion, and it is not something to concern yourself over to a great degree. If HBO was not going to bring the Game of Thrones prequel back, do you think they would have as many projects out there in development? Every single story that we’re getting at the moment seems to strongly indicate that there is more of the world coming and with that, there is almost nothing to concern yourself over.

In the end, though, we also don’t think that the network is going to rush to make some sort of formal announcement. If we are lucky, something will be revealed around the time season 3 premieres to help promote the show further. Even before that happens, though, there is a great chance that Ryan Condal and his team will start working on the story. This is something that we did also see them do when it came to preparing season 3 in advance of season 2 premiering.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

