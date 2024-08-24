Evil season 5: Star Katja Herbers on renewal hopes

Is there any chance at all that an Evil season 5 ends up happening? We have obviously noted the question in many different forms and at this point, it feels clear like there is a reasonable amount of demand for it.

After all, remember first and foremost that the series has performed really well since moving to Netflix, and we like to think that this in some way buoyed the show’s season 4 performance on Paramount+ these past few weeks. Unfortunately, none of this is a guarantee that we will get more of the show, and that is where so much of the ambiguity now lies.

Speaking to TV Insider, star Katja Herbers gave a pretty honest and thoughtful answer about where she lies, and how she is as uncertain as anyone at this point:

I know that the Kings really want to, so I think if I were some big studio, I would want to give the Kings what they want. That’s just my reasoning. I think they’re brilliant and we’ve proven we’re in all the top 10 ratings and we have been, so it seems like we’re pretty profitable. Actually, I’m almost a little bit surprised that it hasn’t happened yet, which makes me think, well, maybe is it then not happening? I don’t know what’s going on, but it seems like it has a very dedicated fanbase. And now that we’re so successful after having been on Netflix… I was very optimistic for a little while, and now I’m just like, I don’t know. Maybe it’s not happening. But I think as long as our numbers stay up and people keep watching it and telling other people about it, and maybe our numbers grow and when the other seasons come on Netflix, blah, blah, blah, maybe at a certain point there’s just no way around it. I have no idea.

We tend to think that the next month or two will be the most critical time, as we could see that a potential new home would want to gauge reactions from the finale before deciding on anything. The biggest obstacle the show faces is pretty simple: Money. That’s where so much could teeter at present.

