Doctor Who spinoff The War Between the Land and the Sea begins

For those who have not heard as of yet, there is a big spin-off coming within the world of Doctor Who, both for BBC One as well as Disney+. What all can we say about it in totality here?

Well, for starters, it has one of the most unwieldly titles known to mankind in The War Between the Land and the Sea. There is a chance that we’re going to see a lot of fun content and adventure over the course of the episodes to come — plus, nostalgia related to the original series. After all, UNIT has an important role to play here and you saw plenty of them as recently as Doctor Who season 14.

This week, it was officially confirmed that production on the spin-off has begun. Not only that, but Ruth Madeley and Colin McFarlane are officially on board, reprising their roles of UNIT’s Shirley Anne Bingham and Torchwood’s General Pierce. They are joining other cast members here in Russell Tovey, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jemma Redgrave, and Alexander Devrient.

So what exactly is the show going to be about? Well, the synopsis below helps to set the stage for that:

When a fearsome and ancient species emerges from the ocean, dramatically revealing themselves to humanity, an international crisis is triggered. With the entire population at risk, UNIT step into action as the land and sea wage war.

Thanks to Torchwood and some other shows, we recognize already that there is enough evidence out there that shows set in this world can work. By virtue of that, we are going to do our best to not be incredibly concerned about whether or not this will be successful. We do think that it is important on some level to the future of the franchise on Disney+, especially in the midst of rumors here that things could be hanging in the balance here for a rather long time.

