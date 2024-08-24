That 90’s Show season 3: Laura Prepon on possible renewal

Are we going to be getting a That 90’s Show season 3 on Netflix? We are days removed from the second part of season 2 turning up. With that in mind, it is obviously too early for the streaming service to confirm one way or another whether or not the show is coming back.

For the time being, what we can say here is ultimately quite simple: People involved in the show behind the scenes would like to see it back! That includes Laura Prepon, who plays Donna on the show and also directed all of the most-recent episodes of the series.

Speaking per The Wrap, Prepon made it clear that not only would she like to see the series come back, but she’d also enjoy continuing to be a part of it in some capacity:

“I don’t know if the show is going to go longer — I really hope it does, because the cast is wonderful … and crew is just phenomenal … I’d love to direct more … and be a part of it, but I just don’t know what’s going to happen.”

We imagine that a part of what makes renewals so uncertain for actors / directors is that Netflix is not exactly public with a lot of their viewership data. With that, it can be really challenging to know at times if your show is successful or not. You often have to gauge your hopes and expectations based on a limited amount of information or even social-media chatter, which we know is a difficult thing to do in its own right.

Now if there is more That 90’s Show, let’s just hope the news comes out before too long. The earlier it surfaces, and the more likely it is that we can see episodes in the spring or summer of next year.

