That 90’s Show season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the second part of season 2 arriving today on Netflix, is a That 90’s Show season 3 going to happen over at Netflix? Or, have we reached the end of the story in Point Place?

At this point, we do think that this comedy has done a good job of trying to find its own voice — and even succeeding in some ways. It’s funnier than some of the other comedy revivals we’ve seen over the years, and it also has really tapped into the experience of growing up in the 1990’s. The Doug sequence in the latest drop of episodes was in one part hilarious, but also totally unhinged. How did they come up with that?

Anyway, we recognize that some of the nomenclature / numbering of these That 90’s Show episodes can be a little bit confusing. Netflix categorized today’s episodes as “Part 3,” even though they were a part of the season 2 order. So, whether you want to call the next potential batch a season 3 or part 4 is up to you. Regardless, nothing more has been confirmed as of this writing, but there is certainly a good chance. It will be based mostly on viewership, and we think it was smart to move up the second part of season 2 to when people were still talking about the show.

With more episodes, it feels like the possibilities are more endless. With Eric Foreman now actually working within the greater George Lucas universe, you could actually drop more references to Star Wars — which is funny given that the main character here is literally named Leia. Meanwhile, there is a chance that you could bring back more familiar faces here and there from the original, but we honestly don’t think that it is necessary. Almost everyone you needed to see turned up in the first season, and the new crop of people need to be able to find their own moments in the sun.

