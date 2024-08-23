Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3: More news incoming?

In case you missed it, the third season of Criminal Minds: Evolution started production earlier this week! We certainly think there is going to be some awesome stuff coming — it’s really just a matter of when we get the announcements.

So what sort of news could Paramount+ release before too long? Well, we’re thinking along the lines of casting, since this is info that typically comes out before the show premieres … so just what sort would it be?

One of the biggest questions that we’ve wondered for a while is this: If Matthew Gray Gubler or Daniel Henney do come back during this season, is that something that you really want to announce in advance? There is something so amazing that can come via the element of surprise, and we do think that on some level, that is something that the producers would love to have here. However, the issue there comes with being able to keep it a secret through the entirety of production. (Also, confirming a return could lead to a ratings bump.)

Regardless of what Paramount+ wants to do with this situation, we do tend to think that they are going to announce some news when it comes to new guest stars who are coming back. One person we absolutely do want to see back here is Clark Gregg as the FBI Director, given that he did bring a ton to the show in limited appearances. Also, he gives Prentiss a good foil and we’re always down for Paget Brewster to have the best material possible.

For those who have not heard, all indications are that season 3 is going to especially deliver the goods for characters like JJ and Tara, and that makes sense given that they didn’t have as much to do last season.

