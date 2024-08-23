Bel-Air season 4: Could Will Smith actually appear?

We know that in some ways, the idea of Will Smith making an appearance on Bel-Air feels like a long-shot. Yet, is it really? Without him, the show would not exist! Also, we know that the actor still has great affection for the show that further rocketed him to stardom.

Now, of course the challenge here comes in finding the right role, and this is absolutely not something that will be happening this season. Could it still down the road, though? Let’s just say that there is absolutely a good chance that very thing happens.

Speaking on the subject to The Hollywood Reporter, here is what executive producer Carla Banks Waddles had to say on the subject:

That would be wonderful. We talked about him, season one, being in the role of Lou [Will’s dad, played by Marlon Wayans]. But it just felt a little too meta, Will being Will’s dad. So, I’d love, in a world of a season four, to find a role for him. I think the fans would love it. We would love it. The cast would love it. So, who knows?

Personally, we do think that any role played by the actor would be a short appearance of an episode or two; if you do anything more, you do run the risk that it starts to distract from everything else that is going on within the show. Doing Bel-Air is already such a balancing act given that there are so many different stories that you have to attend to at almost any given time. We also think that it was smart to not through Smith in the first season just because the writers needed the time to allow the show to find its own dramatic voice.

Moving forward, though, who is to say what could happen? It feels like there are a ton of possibilities…

