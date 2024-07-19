Bel-Air season 3 trailer, new details for Will, Carlton’s future

On August 15, you are going to get a chance to finally see Bel-Air season 3 arrive on Peacock — are you ready to dive into this world again?

Well, let’s just start off by noting that per the new trailer for what’s ahead, we are going to see the story have a totally different vibe. The show is set in the summer and with that, you’re going to see characters try to figure out new ways to find success. Will, for example, is still trying to find a way to continue to pursue his dreams while also working at a country club. Carlton, meanwhile, is trying to recover after all his struggles with addiction.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the trailer that teases family issues, new romances, and Geoffrey’s story starting to ignite in some new ways.

If this is not enough for you for whatever reason, we suggest checking out the full logline:

In season three, school’s out for the summer, and Will is doing Bel-Air his way. Being a part of the Banks family has given him a new perspective – it isn’t just about wealth, it means that Will now has options to lean into other things that excite him and has the privilege to dream bigger. As Will makes an exciting pivot, he finds a partner in Carlton, who desperately wants to leave his life of addiction behind and rebuild his damaged reputation. And while the dynamic duo has a lot of exciting wins, working together also reveals fundamental differences in their backgrounds and worldviews. Can a partnership of such extremes work? Pressure at work and home will also pose challenges for Viv and Phil. How does a couple hold strong when their lives are at sea? Hilary’s romantic journey with LaMarcus will face some shocking hurdles, and Ashley’s views on romance will start to blossom as she comes of age the summer before she starts high school, and Geoffrey’s London past will come a little too close to home.

What do you most want to see moving into Bel-Air season 3 over on Peacock?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead.

