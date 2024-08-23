The Bachelorette episode 8: See Jenn, Jonathon overnight date

On Monday night, you are going to have a chance to see The Bachelorette episode 8 arrive — and you likely know what that means! This marks the overnight dates, where there are serious conversations but also, at the same time, fantasy suites.

Jenn Tran has three contenders left in Devin, Marcus, and Jonathon — of the three, you can argue that Jonathon is the clear underdog. We’ve seen him have less screen time than the other two guys, and you can argue that he is going to be lost in the shuffle even now.

With that being said, screen time is an issue for us, and not so much Jonathon is thinking about in the moment. Based on a new sneak peek for this upcoming episode over at The Wrap, you can see Jenn imploring him to open up and share how he is feeling — and it feels, at least based on what we’ve seen so far for this episode, that this could be an overarching struggle for her guys for most of the episode. If they care about her, they have to find the best ways in order to express that — and yet, for whatever reason, they are struggling to do that. Maybe it is the cameras, or the pressure that is coming with a potential engagement.

We do think that Jonathon will find a way to get it together at some point in this episode; our concern with him more is just that Jenn has stronger feelings elsewhere. We do think he is one of the more popular of the remaining guys online, so that could at least lead to a possible appearance on Bachelor in Paradise (which is coming back next year) in the event that he gets eliminated here.

