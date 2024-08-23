Only Murders in the Building season 4: Premiere event highlights

We are now just a matter of days away from the Only Murders in the Building season 4 premiere over on Hulu. Are you ready to dive into a new mystery? Sazz Pataki’s death will be front and center for much of the next chapter of the story and yet, it is also far from the only thing in the spotlight.

After all, if you have seen a lot of the promotion that is out there already for this season, then you know that movies are really front and center for a lot of it. Charles, Mabel, and Oliver are going to be interpreted for the big screen thanks to Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, and Zach Galifianakis — this will be your source for comedy, and then there is also some major mysteries on the way as well. What is not to like?

While of course the producers aren’t giving away anything major about the show’s central mystery at present, you can head over to the official Instagram now to see a few different highlights from the red-carpet premiere, whether it be cast photos, lighthearted fun, or a blooper reel of the promotional tour for the season. This is all another reminder that Steve, Marty, and Selena all still have a great time working with each other and we do think that there’s another great season ahead.

Also, can we go ahead and say that it is still great that this show is putting out a new season a year? We know that this is not happening with a lot of series out there, and we appreciate the level of consistency that we are getting here.

