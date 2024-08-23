The Acolyte star Lee Jung-jae responds to cancellation

A mere matter of days ago, Disney+ and Lucasfilm made the decision to cancel The Acolyte — a move that certainly created shocked reactions. While the reception to the first season was absolutely split, we have not exactly seen many shows in the Star Wars universe of late have such an untimely end. It actually did have some viewership, but the problem is that shows within this franchise are also extremely expensive.

While we do think personally parts of this story could continue in other mediums, this is still a tough pill for a lot of people to swallow — including those who worked on it.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Lee Jung-jae (who played Sol on the first season) had the following to say about both the news and creator Leslye Headland’s work:

“As you know, my character had died already in the first season. So I wouldn’t have appeared in the second season if there was one anyway. But personally speaking, I really loved Leslye’s writing. I thought that she was a great writer and director who was very talented in the storytelling, as well as creating characters and creating meaningful structures within the story. So I was actually personally really looking forward to watching a season 2 with her at the helm … To hear the news, I was quite surprised personally as well.”

Lee did go on to say that he, too, hopes that there will be a way that these stories will continue:

“Honestly, I am hoping that maybe there could be changes in the future … Because you never know what’s going to happen. So on a personal level, I really hope we could get to see further stories of Leslye’s second season.”

We could see the story continue in written form, or even perhaps audio — we just don’t imagine that Disney will spend the money to get the cast and crew together in the same capacity.

