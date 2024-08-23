Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS, August 23, 2024?

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Of course, we’d love nothing more than to dive back into the Reagan family at this point … even if there is a bittersweet twist.

After all, and as many of you likely know at this point, the end is nigh for the Tom Selleck – Donnie Wahlberg series. There are only eight episodes ahead on the series, and we’re prepared to be emotional for just about every single part of it now. There is still a chance that a spin-off or something else happens later but as of right now, nothing is altogether confirmed.

Now, here is the bad news: There is no new episode tonight. Not only that, but there is still not going to be any more episodes until we get around to October 18. Even though the rest of Blue Bloods has already filmed, CBS is waiting until the formal part of their fall schedule to bring it back. They have no real reason to do anything before then, especially from a ratings standpoint. Friday nights during the summer in particular are often a graveyard for shows, and we’re sure that the powers-that-be are rather aware of that.

Hopefully, over the next few weeks there will at least be a chance to hear something more about the next batch of episodes, whether it be a promo, some episode synopses, or some other good stuff indicating further that these episodes are going to be head and shoulders above everything that we’re used to. We know that this show has its routine but before the end of the run, we do hope that a couple of things will be elevated — at least to a certain extent.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

