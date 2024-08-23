Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS, August 23, 2024?

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS, and is there any chance at all that we are going to be heading back to Edgewater soon?

Of course, we know that there are chances for a lot of great stories moving forward, especially with the way that season 2 ended! What is going to happen with Gabriela after the wedding — and did she actually get married? Meanwhile, what actually happens with Manny now? This is obviously without even getting into the story of Max Thieriot as Bode, and we know that there is some important stuff ahead for him there already.

Now, of course, is where we do have to get the bad news out of the way that there is no Fire Country on the air tonight, as the plan still is to bring the series back on Friday, October 18. So what’s the silver lining? Well, the cast and crew have been filming for several weeks now and with that, they likely have a reasonably good sense of what lies ahead. Hopefully there will be a handful of interviews coming in the near future, but we don’t think that there is any reason for producers to disclose too much stuff as of yet.

Of course, what makes this show so intriguing right now is that it’s actually setting the stage for so much more beyond just itself. There are some spin-offs actively in the works here! First, you do have Sheriff Country, which has been greenlit already for a spot during the 2025-26 TV season. Then, you also have a possible spin-off that would revolve around Jared Padalecki and his character of Camden. Note that this is not officially happening as of yet, but it is something that seems like it could come to pass. For now, just be excited to see the Supernatural alum turn up in the near future.

Related – Be sure to learn more about Fire Country, including the big Jared Padalecki news!

What do you most want to see moving into Fire Country season 3?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







