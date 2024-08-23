Pachinko season 2 episode 2 air date: What lies ahead?

Following the big premiere today over at Apple TV+, what more can we say when it comes to a Pachinko season 2 episode 2? Is there more good stuff from this immersive world on the way soon?

The first thing that we should do here from the jump is give a refresher on what this show is, mostly because there are plenty who do not know. Sometimes shows get lost in the shuffle, and maybe this is one that ended up this way for a lot of you! Let’s just share the logline below, since it allows you to see the ambition and also the multi-cultural nature of this story:

Epic in scope and intimate in tone, the story begins with a forbidden love and crescendos into a sweeping saga that journeys between Korea, Japan and America to tell an unforgettable story of war and peace, love and loss, triumph and reckoning.

Now, here is where we get to some of the surprises. A lot of series on Apple TV+ tend to start off with 2-3 episodes at once to try and get people hooked. That’s not happening here! Instead, the plan is for Pachinko to air one episode a week from now until the finale and to keep you engaged every step of the way. The streamer may not think that they need to do anything extra to keep you engaged, given that the story itself may served that purpose. There are so many important characters and emotional reveals in almost every episode, and we just hope that season 2 will be able to move this show from being underrated to visible and appreciated by a much larger audience.

Now, let’s get more to what is actually coming up. Go ahead and check out the full Pachinko season 2 episode 2 synopsis below:

The family reunites with a loved one and confronts a harsh reality. Solomon makes a discovery that could prove beneficial.

