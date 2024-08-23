Criminal Record season 2 premiere date hopes after renewal

Following the big renewal that was announced yesterday at Apple TV+, when can you expect to see a Criminal Record season 2 premiere? Is there a chance that it could be at some point soon?

First and foremost, let’s just say that we are advising at least a certain amount of patience here. Given that the Peter Capaldi – Cush Jumbo series first aired earlier this year, we do not think that the streaming service is going to be rushing to bring it back for something more. Instead, we tend to think that they will take their time trying to figure out how to get the story together and how to best relaunch it. These are not things that anyone needs to rush here, right?

At this point, our sentiment is that we are going to be seeing the second season premiere at some point in the spring or summer of next year, but it could be even later than that. The good news with a series like this is that because it does not require a lot of post-production, it can probably be turned around a little bit faster than some other shows that are out there. However, at the same exact time, it is also possible that even when it is done, Apple will hold onto it given that they may want to find what they believe to be the right spot in the schedule for it.

With all of this in mind, the only thing that we can advise is to hope some casting news starts to come out at some point over the next several months, and we have even more opportunities to set the stage! Oh, and of course we hope the story is dramatic, intense, and everything else that we got from the first season.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

