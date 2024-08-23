The Recruit season 2 premiere date: Where is it at Netflix?

Are you curious to learn something more about The Recruit season 2 at Netflix? We understand so, and for many different reasons!

First and foremost, just remember that the spy drama starring Noah Centineo first aired all the way back in December 2022, meaning that it has been a twenty months already since we’ve seen it. Given that this is not some sort of show that requires CGI left and right, what is going on with the show?

Well, the simplest answer that we can give you right now is that The Recruit, just like a lot of other series out there across the TV landscape, has been impacted to a certain extent by the industry strikes of the past year. As a result of this, we are still in a spot where we are waiting to see when it is back. The silver lining here, of course, is that we at least know the series could be coming within the relatively near future at the moment.

According to a new report coming in courtesy of TVLine, post-production on the final episodes of the season is currently happening, and that does mean that we are getting at least reasonably close to an announcement — at least in theory. The important thing to recall here is that even when the show is edited together and ready to go, Netflix may still wait a long period of time to determine when they actually want it back on the air. We could be stuck waiting until the early months of 2025 for something solidified, so keep that in mind.

On the flip side…

We would say that the best-case scenario for The Recruit is similar to The Lincoln Lawyer, which is coming out in October and wrapped production in the spring. That’s as quick a turnaround for a Netflix show as you will ever see.

