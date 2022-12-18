The Recruit season 2: If renewed, what is Owen’s future?

At present, we are still waiting to learn whether or not The Recruit season 2 is going to happen at Netflix. Is there hope? Sure.

For starters, remember that Noah Centineo is a star very much on the rise, and we tend to think that the streaming service would love to stay in business with him as Owen. However, we also recognize how prevalent cancellations are on the platform, and it can be hard for any show to generate a lot of attention with that very thing in mind.

What we do at least know is that there’s a really compelling premise for a potential season 2 at the moment. Take, for starters, the fact that Max may be dead. Also, Owen shot someone! This is going to be a huge thing that weighs on him moving forward. Speaking on this subject to TV Guide, here is some of what executive producer Alexi Hawley had to say on the subject:

“He’s a lawyer in a world that is not his … If he picked up a gun and was suddenly Jason Bourne in Episode 2, that would be a different show … It’s hard for him to pull that trigger and the repercussions of what happens when he does has impact in a way that I think is really human. For him to have to deal with that moment and that would carry on, in theory, in a Season 2 as well.”

Now that we have spelled all of this out, here is your reminder that if you loved the first season, you’re going to want to tell your friends to stream the show, and soon! One of the things that Netflix likes to see is how many people watch a season the whole way through, and also whether or not there is positive growth within the weeks and months after a release.

