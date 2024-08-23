Big Brother 26: Where are rest of Brooklyn’s goodbye messages?

Following her eviction on tonight’s Big Brother 26 episode, are you looking to see Brooklyn Rivera’s Goodbye Messages?

Well, let’s just go ahead and say that we actually got to see some of the messages on the show tonight, which is something that we have not had for a good chunk of the season. Most of her messages were fairly tame, even from Tucker — though he did say that he was “spot on” with a lot of the different things that he had to say about her. We do still have to hear from the likes of Joseph and some other players, though it’s really Joseph who we are the most curious to hear from at this particular point.

Brooklyn actually played a solid strategic game for at least a certain percentage of the game, but she eventually proved that playing from the bottom was not her specialty. She burned too many bridges — also, she ate some of Angela’s meats and cheeses. This had to be the funniest moment of the entire night, no?

Honestly, we understand why the likes of Kimo, T’kor, and Rubina were not willing to risk burning Tucker by keeping her in the house, and it was different with Chelsie because she was not anywhere near as combative from an outward point of view. Tucker still has a hard path to the end of the game just because he will need to win a lot of competitions and while the AI Arena is apparently still in play at this point in the season, we know that it is not going to be the case forever.

Hopefully, the next week of the game is pretty entertaining! After all, much of the season has been so far!

What do you think about Brooklyn’s overall game in Big Brother 26?

Do you think that Angela had one of the better goodbye messages that we have ever seen? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

