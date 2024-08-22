Big Brother 26: Was Brooklyn Rivera, Cam Sullivan-Brown evicted?

Who was evicted from Big Brother 26 tonight on CBS? Brooklyn, Chelsie, and Cam were all in danger. However, at the same time the AI Arena was also still in play! This did create a little more chaos in the house the past few days.

Based on everything that we saw in advance from the live feeds, our general consensus in advance here was that if Brooklyn did not win the Arena, she would be sent out the door in a near-unanimous or even a fully unanimous vote. Meanwhile, if Brooklyn won the Arena, Tucker probably would lose out on getting what he wanted and Cam would be leaving. Chelsie has done a good job of securing numbers, and this is a reminder that she is a pretty good player and someone who has earned a lot of trust. Meanwhile, Cam has done almost nothing to campaign for his life in the game.

Of course, we’re going to have updates as the night goes along, and we are especially curious to see if this ends up marking the end of the AI Arena / the start of jury or not.

AI Arena – This was a challenge that was all about unscrambling and/or figuring out letters. It was a cool, equitable design, and it honestly feels right that the show spent a lot of time focusing on Brooklyn from the start — she was the most interesting part of the debate.

In the end, Chelsie won! Hilarious, this renders much of the drama from the past few days totally useless.

The vote – With the exception of Chelsie, everyone voted to evict Brooklyn. We did wonder if there would be a flip, but that didn’t happen. Joseph wins the night for saying “who’s this?” to Julie before the voting.

