American Horror Stories season 4 premiere date: No 2024 airings?

We have been hoping for a good while that we would have a chance to see more American Horror Stories this year — even if we aren’t getting the flagship show. After all, rumor has it that there are more episodes out there that have already been shot for the spin-off. It’s also been a while since we last had a substantial number of episodes for it. (Last year, there was a four-episode “Huluween event” and that was more or less it.)

Unfortunately, this is where some of the bad news starts to come into play…

According to a report from TVLine, you are not going to be seeing another season of American Horror Stories this year. We do wonder if FX / Hulu are saving this to go along with the next season of American Horror Story, which is slated for seemingly some point next year. It’s been clear for a while that the latter show was not returning in 2024, especially since the most-recent season Delicate just wrapped up its run in the spring. In the place of it is going to be another series from Ryan Murphy in Grotesquerie, which features Niecy Nash-Betts from and center. This is a series that certainly has some horror vibes to it, but it is very much its own thing and is not meant to be seen as some sort of direct extension to what is happening in the Horror Story universe.

While we understand that the Hulu spin-off is not anywhere near as substantial as the original show, we do still very-much enjoy it. Some of the episodes that we get are delightfully camp and while there are some duds, sometimes the standalone stories do offer up a chance for creativity — and that is certainly appreciated.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

